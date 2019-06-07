Oil tank catches fire in Plain Dealing area

Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of an oil tank that caught fire Friday morning in North Bossier Parish.

One of the three oil tanks located on a dirt road near the 10800 block of Highway 3 caught fire just south of Wise Road.

Authorities say crews from Plain Dealing Fire are keeping the fire contained in the wooded area, while ensuring the other tanks stay cool.

No residences or roads are impacted and the owner of the tanks is on scene.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.