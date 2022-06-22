SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Old Glory made its way through Shreveport Tuesday on a cross-country journey in support of veterans’ health and wellness.

According to Team RWB, the Shreveport Chapter of the national relay organization, the Old Glory Relay is a national movement showcasing the strength, grit, and commitment of American veterans in support of their well-being.

Over 44 days, thousands of supporters will unite to walk, ruck, run, push, and cycle a single American flag from Washington, DC in the Old Glory Relay to The World Games presented by Airbus in Birmingham, AL.

Team RWB will help to relay the flag 250 miles From Longview, Texas to Vicksburg, Mississippi, over the next 3 days.

“A lot of the community came out to support, which is extremely important,” said Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. “Supporting veteran causes like Team RWB is critical for us to send that message out to our veterans and let them know we appreciate them serving our country and maintaining our way of life. So, great run! I had a great workout today and I got to really support a great cause.”