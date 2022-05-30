SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport fire crews fought against a fire that broke out Monday night at an abandoned transitional shelter building in Ledbetter Heights.

At 9:30 p.m. an emergency call came in for a fire at the old Herbert House building on Sprague St. 18 units responded to put out the blaze. When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story building.

Heavy smoke and flames billowing from the abandoned shelter in Shreveport (Source: Shreveport Fire Department)

Herbert House building destroyed in fire (Source: Shreveport Fire Department)

Fire crews on the scene of the abandoned shelter fire (Source: Shreveport Fire Department)

Fire crews use hoses to put out flames in the upper story of an abandoned Shreveport shelter (Source: Shreveport Fire Department)

Crews work to put out the fire in an abandoned Shreveport shelter Source: Shreveport Fire Department)

The structure suffered heavy smoke and fire damage, with one of the outer walls collapsing.

Officials say the building was vacant. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Herbert House previously held the Christian Service Program, providing housing and support services to men who were facing homelessness. The halfway house, established in 1989, also provided a soup kitchen until its closing 10 years ago.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.