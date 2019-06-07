Oldest Nissan dealership in Texas marks milestone in Texarkana Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) - The oldest Nissan dealership in Texas is celebrating a new milestone.

Friday Smith Mankins Nissan in Texarkana cut the ribbon on its newly-remodeled facility. Community members and corporate representatives were on-hand to celebrate the grand opening of the updated dealership on Summerhill Road.

Representatives of the Japanese automaker even presented the owners with samurai swords to mark the historic occasion.

Pete Mankins said he knew at an early age he wanted to be in sales and has followed his passion for 50 years.

“I grew up a salesman, I knew it when I was in the sixth grade and I liked people," said Mankins. "I like to sell stuff. I was happy to come to work every day and get a chance to sell something.”

Mankins said his dealership has sold more than 30,000 cars over the past five decades.

