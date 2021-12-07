Olympians to face off in Shreveport-Bossier for 2022 Volleyball Nations League

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 2022 Volleyball Nations League will bring international teams to kick off the first week of the yearly competition in Shreveport-Bossier next year, giving fans a chance to see Olympic champions and medalists in their first major event since the games.

Week one of the VNL will see 8 teams face off during the preliminary rounds. The Federation International de Volleyball (French: International Federation of Volleyball) announced Tuesday from May 31-June 5 the Women’s teams from the USA, Germany, Brazil, Poland, Japan, Korea, the Dominican Republic, and Canada will be playing for fans right here in Shreveport-Bossier.

Games will be available to watch in person, on Volleyball TV, and local broadcasts. According to the VNL tickets will go on sale soon.

The US women’s team took home the gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Shreveport-Bossier hosted the opening Olympic qualifying rounds in 2019 where fans from across the ArkLaTex came out to support them as they faced Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, and Argentina. That large show of support attracted the attention of the FIVB and earned Shreveport-Bossier a spot on the list of six host cities for the 2022 VNL tournament.

FIVB governs the sport of Volleyball worldwide. You can see a breakdown of the tournament schedule by team and city here.

Several of the visiting teams ranked in the top 10 during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, including the USA, Korea, the Dominican Republic, and Japan.