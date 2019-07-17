Olympic Weightlifter Kendrick Farris is Featured Guest for Local Fundraiser

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local Olympic Weightlifter Kendrick Farris is scheduled to visit The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club. The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club announced its 3rd annual Steak & Burger Fundraiser Dinner will take place on Thursday, August 29, where Farris will be the night’s special guest.

The event will take place at the Agriculture Building on the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Farris is an all-time record holder and has been an Olympic team member three times. He plans to visit the club Friday to meet students during a family night event with the organization on Greenwood Road in Shreveport.

Steak & Burger Dinner tickets are on sale for $50.

