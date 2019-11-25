OMV and public tag offices to reopen Monday

BATON ROUGE, La (KTAL/KMSS)– The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles and Office of Technology Services have restored network connections and customer service after an attempted statewide ransomware attack on Nov. 17.

Louisiana State Police says OMV officials anticipate opening eight main regional offices on Monday, Nov. 25. The Public Tag Agents will also be open and available to assist with vehicle registrations only.

According to LSP, OTS technicians will be at each location to troubleshoot any issues. The public is asked to exercise patience and conduct only time-sensitive OMV business during the limited regional openings. Non-time sensitive personal OMV needs should be held until the system is fully stabilized and expanded to all field offices.

Troopers say they will continue to exercise discretion when encountering with recently expired driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations during the limited regional openings.

The office of fingerprinting, background checks and concealed handgun permits will not be open to the public at this time.

The regional offices to reopen include:

• Baton Rouge – 7701 Independence Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

• New Orleans – 100 Veterans Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124

• Shreveport – 9310 Normandie Drive, Shreveport, LA 71118

• Lake Charles – 951 Main Street, Lake Charles, LA 70615

• Alexandria – 5602 Coliseum Boulevard, Alexandria, LA 71303

• Monroe – 5171 Northeast Road, Monroe, LA 71203

• Lafayette – 3241 N.W. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette, LA 70507

• Thibodaux – 1424 Tiger Drive, Thibodaux, LA 70301

Click here for Public Tag Agent office locations.