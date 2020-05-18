OMV begins providing service in Shreveport; 10 other statewide locations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport is among the locations the Office of Motor Vehicles is now offering limited office services.
Available services include issuing and renewing driver licenses and identification cards, ordering duplicate titles, renewing vehicle registrations and transferring titles.
Here are the other locations OMV is providing services statewide:
Alexandria
Baton Rouge – Independence Boulevard
Harvey
Houma
Lafayette
Lake Charles
Livingston
Mandeville
Monroe
New Orleans – Veterans Hwy
The OMV says visitors will have to wear masks and practice social distancing.
