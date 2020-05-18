OMV begins providing service in Shreveport; 10 other statewide locations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport is among the locations the Office of Motor Vehicles is now offering limited office services.

Available services include issuing and renewing driver licenses and identification cards, ordering duplicate titles, renewing vehicle registrations and transferring titles.

Here are the other locations OMV is providing services statewide:

Alexandria

Baton Rouge – Independence Boulevard

Harvey

Houma

Lafayette

Lake Charles

Livingston

Mandeville

Monroe

New Orleans – Veterans Hwy

The OMV says visitors will have to wear masks and practice social distancing.

