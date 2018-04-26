On The Move: Dance His High Praise

You will be in for a real treat if you attend the Extensions of Excellence Dance His High Praise event this weekend.

The powerful performance, which is a spiritual ballet, is sure to move you inside and out.

The dance features the Ochesis Dance Company from Grambling State University and the Christian Dance Center of Shreveport. It is directed by Dianne Maroney-Grigsby.

The performance will also pay tribute to several people including Earl Andrews, the GSU student who was gunned down on campus last year.

Extensions of Excellence Dance His High Praise will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 28 at the Strand Theatre.

Admission is $20.00. To reserve tickets call 318-226-8555.