On The Move: Sheriff’s Safety Town Summer Camps

Your child will have the time of their lives and learn tips to keep them safe all year long by participating in the summer camps at Sheriff’s Safety Town.

How to deal with strangers, what to do in case of a fire and the proper way to buckle up are just a few things they will learn.

Lt. Richard Corbett also spoke with Nikki Henderson about the CSI camp where children get to act like detectives and solve crimes.

For more on the summer camps being offered by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office visit www.sheriffssafetytown.org.