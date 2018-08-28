On The Move With Nikki: Conquer your fears at Risen Rock Climbing Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. On The Move With Nikki: Risen Rock Climbing [ + - ] Video

BENTON, La. - If you are looking for a fun and uplifting experience for the entire family then Risen Rock Climbing is the place to be.

Risen Rock Climbing not only offers an amazing rock climbing wall but also an opportunity to conquer your fears. The climb leaves you feeling empowered.

Special camps are provided for children during the summer and the new Risen Rock After School Program will kick off this fall.

Your child can enjoy physical activity, healthy snacks and a daily devotion to help with their spiritual growth.

I spoke with Kelly Phillips about what led her to bring Risen Rock Climbing to our community.

For more information about Risen Rock Climbing visit https://www.facebook.com/risenrockclimbing/ or send an email to Kelly@risenrockclimbing.com.