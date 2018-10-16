On The Move With Nikki: Wildlife Celebration offers free fun for entire family

If you want to learn more about animals, spend time in nature and refresh your soul, then grab your family and head out to the Red River National Wildlife Refuge.

Refuge Ranger Terri Jacobson talks with Nikki about the annual ‘Wildlife Celebration’. It is free and one of the biggest events held at the refuge.

You can try your hand at archery, go canoeing and you can even pet the corn snake ‘Cornelius.’

Festivities will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20 at the Red River National Wildlife Refuge on 150 Eagle Bend Point in Bossier City.

If you and your family would like to participate in the Nature Play Dates, insect night and other cool programs visit https://www.fws.gov/refuge/red_river/ or

https://www.facebook.com/events/2119039498416985/.