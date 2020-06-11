One dead after early morning car crash

A woman is dead following an early morning car crash in Shreveport. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman is dead following an early morning car crash in Shreveport.

It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to authorities, the woman was traveling on the Linwood Avenue exit ramp on the eastbound side of LA 31-32, when she collided with a vehicle traveling south on Linwood Avenue.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released her identity and we don’t know the condition of the other driver.

