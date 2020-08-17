One dead in single-vehicle crash near Vivian

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-car accident near Vivian that claimed the life of the driver.

Sheriff Steve Prator said the accident happened early Monday morning in the 10000 block of Myrtis Texas Line Road.

A Chevy HHR was traveling eastbound when it crossed the center lane, left the roadway and hit a tree.

A passerby came across the accident and and contacted authorities around 4:30 a.m.

The driver of the Chevy HHR was the only occupant of the vehicle and did die in the accident.

The identity of the driver is not currently available and will be released by the Coroner’s office.

The cause of this accident is still under investigation.

