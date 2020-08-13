One dead, one injured in early-morning accident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police and Fire responded to a fatal car crash just before 5:30 Thursday morning.

The accident took place on North Market Street and involved an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more details as they become available.

