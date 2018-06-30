One dies, one injured in fatal I-20 crash; suspect on the run



A Shreveport man is dead, and his juvenile passenger is recovering from injuries following a Friday afternoon hit-and-run accident on Interstate 20.

Fred Cowden, 69, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Bienville Parish, and his young passenger was transported to University Health in Shreveport with non-life-threatening injuries.

Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to the two-vehicle hit-and-run crash around 3 p.m. Friday on I-20 eastbound, about one mile east of LA 154 in Bienville Parish.

The preliminary investigation revealed Cowden was pulling a small trailer behind the 1995 Chevrolet pick-up he was driving eastbound in the right lane on I-20 when, for reasons still under investigation, a second vehicle hit the Chevrolet from the rear causing the truck and trailer to separate and the truck to overturn several times.

The second vehicle did not stop and fled the scene. Witnesses describe the vehicle as a tan pick-up truck.

Cowden and his juvenile passenger were wearing seatbelts, but due to the severity of the injuries sustained in the crash, Cowden died.

Impairment is not suspected on the part of Cowden. A routine toxicology sample will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Surrounding law enforcement agencies were immediately notified and are assisting in locating the suspect vehicle.

Louisiana State Troopers request that anyone who may have witnessed this crash or have any information about it to contact Troop G in Bossier City at 318.741.7411.