One injured after shooting in Shreveport neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — One person was injured following a shooting this morning in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.

According to Shreveport Police, the shooting happened shortly before 10 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Desoto.

Detectives said the suspects shot a bystander instead of the intended target.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two suspects ran away from officers but were captured a short time later and detained for questioning.

No other details are available at this time.