Breaking News
Amber Alert expanded for abducted Alabama 3-year-old; 2 in custody

One injured after shooting in Shreveport neighborhood

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Shooting on Pierre Avenue 09.06_1502383702441.jpg

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — One person was injured following a shooting this morning in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.

According to Shreveport Police, the shooting happened shortly before 10 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Desoto.

Detectives said the suspects shot a bystander instead of the intended target.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two suspects ran away from officers but were captured a short time later and detained for questioning.

No other details are available at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss