One injured in overnight house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was injured in a house fire in Shreveport late Monday night.

First responders were called to the 2600 block of Randolph Street around 11 p.m.

A female was found inside the home and taken to a local hospital.

Her injuries are not known at this time.

There are no reports of any firefighters being injured.

The house had moderate damage and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.