One man dead in Scott Street shooting, BCPD investigating

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are investigating a shooting on Scott Street where a man was mortally wounded by gunfire Wednesday evening.

According to BCPD, officers were called around at 5:58 p.m. about a shooting in the 2900 block of Scott Street. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man inside of a home with a gunshot wound. The victim, whose name has not been released to the public, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bossier City police say the victim’s next of kin has not been notified yet, and they have detained someone at the crime scene.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.