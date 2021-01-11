Man dies after early morning house fire in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A man was killed early Monday morning following a house fire in Marshall.

The blaze broke out shortly before 2 a.m. in the 4300 block of Jeff Davis Dr.

According to the Marshall Fire Department, when crews arrived the home was engulfed in flames and after conducting their search they found a man dead inside the house.

MFD officials said the man’s wife was able to escape the burning home unharmed.

No one else was injured in the fire.

Fire investigators believe the blaze may have started in the fireplace.