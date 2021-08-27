One person dies after fiery crash in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — One person was killed early Friday morning following a fiery crash in Natchitoches Parish.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 2:30 a.m. deputies responded to reports of a vehicle fire on La. Hwy 9 near Creston. When they arrived they found a single-vehicle crash and a person who had died at the scene.

The identity of the person has not been released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Autopsy and toxicology results are also pending.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the crash.