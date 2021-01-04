One person escapes early morning house fire in Shreveport, investigation underway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An investigation is underway into an early morning fire that forced a person out of their Shreveport home.

The blaze broke out shortly before 1 a.m. Monday in the 5800 block of Wallace Ave.

When crews arrived they found heavy flames and smoke coming from a single story wood frame home.

The only person inside the house at the time of the fire was able to escape unharmed.

It took 21 firefighters around 20 minutes to get the blaze under control. The residence received heavy damage to a front room the residence.

If you or someone you know needs a free smoke detector, please contact the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at (318) 673-6740.