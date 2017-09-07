One released, one arrested in Bossier homicide

A man arrested for the September 3rd murder of 45-year old Juan Antonio Reyes has been released from jail and will not face a homicide charge after detectives learned a witness intentionally provided them with false information.

26-year old Zachary Decker was initially arrested for second degree murder after detectives interviewed a number of witnesses including 42-year old Timothy Paul Blake. On Tuesday, detectives learned that Blake intentionally provided them with false information that Decker had committed the homicide. As a result, Decker was released from jail while Blake was booked into the Bossier City Jail on a charge of obstruction of justice.

Detectives subsequently arrested 17-year old Devonta Davis of Bossier City upon obtaining new information in the case. Davis was arrested Tuesday night on a warrant charging him with second degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Juan Antonio Reyes.