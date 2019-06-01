One sought, one in custody in Tuesday morning shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) On May 28, 2019, just before 3:30a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to 8100 Pines Road on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles that had been struck multiple times by gunfire.

Shortly after, officers located two victims at the Circle K, located in the 7700 block of Pines Rd, one of the victims sustained two gunshot wounds to the arm and hand. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Based off of evidence and information gathered during their ongoing inquiry, detectives procured warrants for 19 year-old Demond Taylor and 18 year-old Jacob Weaver for two counts each of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Taylor was taken into custody just after 12:00 pm today by the U.S. Marshals Service and booked into the Shreveport City Jail. Weaver is still outstanding and is considered armed and dangerous.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading to Weaver’s arrest. Please contact their organization at 318-673-7373 or via the app, P3Tips. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.