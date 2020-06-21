One year later: Family of USPS worker killed on the job held memorial balloon release

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The family of the USPS worker who was killed on the job last year held a memorial balloon release in his honor Sunday afternoon where it happened.

The family of then 52-year old Antonio Williams wore printed photos of him on shirts and released blue and silver balloons. Williams was shot and killed by 33-year old Michael Gentry while delivering mail in the 1100 block of Dudley Drive in the South Highland neighborhood June 22, 2019.

Man with extensive criminal history accused of killing Shreveport mailman

“It’s been hell. Really no words can just express how we’ve been feeling. It’s hurt. It’s anger,” said the victim’s wife, Ivy Williams, “Cause I’ve been to every court case. My daughter has. Just to see someone die in that manner is really unbelievable.”

Williams says she understands they live in a society now where anything can happen, but her family is still grieving a year later from the lost. They’re still trying to process his death.

“It’s almost like it’s the very first day. They say that time heals all wounds. I think it will, but you have your good days and your bad days. Today was a good day, because I get to see all of my family here together.”

Man accused in fatal shooting of Shreveport mail carrier appears in court

Gentry is charged with second-degree murder. His case continues to weave through the courts, with his next court date scheduled for August 11, 2020. No trial date has been set at this time.

Birthday celebration held for Antonio Williams

The family will be holding another celebration for Williams’ birthday June 28, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.