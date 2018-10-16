One year since 19 year old murdered in Shreveport and family wants answers

Exactly one year ago, 19 year old Cameron Lee was fatally stabbed in Shreveport and now his mother is still seeking justice.

“We want to get closure and get his case closed and get to the point where we’re able to move on.”

Monday night, Lee’s family and friends joined together for a night of prayer, music and reflection upon the short life Lee lived.

Dorris Lee says, “He was a very special, loving person.”

October 15, 2017 Cameron was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at his house on Kent Avenue, he was rushed into emergency surgery but later died.

“Get this criminal off the street.”

Investigators were able to locate surveillance video that captures the person they believe is responsible for his murder.

“Just scary. It’s just all types of feelings to know that he’s still out there.”

Police and Cameron’s mother, Dorris are asking for the public’s help, identifying her son’s killer.

“If they know anything come to Crime Stoppers and report it. Call, report and tell it. You’re anonymous. Nobody will never know. Just call Crime Stoppers and report the crime.”

Crime Stoppers is offering up a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.