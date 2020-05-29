Online registration now available to students for fall concurrent classes at UAHT

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — High school students interested in taking concurrent classes at University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana can now register online.

Because of school closures due to COVID-19, students haven’t been able to register for concurrent classes in the traditional manner, so the UAHT has set up an online registration method for potential students.

Concurrent credit is an excellent way for high school students to earn both college credit and high school credit simultaneously.

High school students can register for fall semester concurrent classes online at the following links:

There is no cost to register. For more information call 870-722-8267.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.