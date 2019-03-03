OOPS! Even when gas pedal is confused with brake, a brick wall will stop a car
TEXARKANA, Texas - No one was injured Saturday after an elderly woman plunged into a Texarkana Texas duplex on her way to the car wash, but it sure was messy.
According to Texarkana Texas police, the woman confused the accelerator and brake pedals as she was trying to enter the Zips Car Wash on North Stateline.
Unfortunately, instead of stopping as she intended, her red Cadillac jumped the curb, drove through two privacy fences behind the business, coming to an abrupt halt after hitting a brick wall on Magnolia Street.
Luckily, no one was hurt, but the fence and duplex didn’t fare nearly as well.
More Stories
-
There's a growing number of ways that technology is helping the…
-
One person is dead and another is detained following a shooting…
-
Now that the Piper Malibu Marage that went down in the Red River…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-