Open container ordinance in Shreveport could become a reality

An open container ordinance in downtown Shreveport can soon become a reality, after it was discussed in the city’s public safety committee meeting.

City leaders made a motion today to bring a resolution to the Shreveport city council to get with local state legislators, to make it legal to have a alcoholic beverage in your hand while walking the streets of downtown.

City councilman Michael Corbin made the motion and James Flurry seconded it.

If the resolution passes, it would allow people to enjoy alcohol in three designated areas downtown, which includes the Arts and Cultures, Entertainment and Central Business sub-districts. Executive director of the Downtown Development Authority (DDA), Liz Swaine, says allowing open containers in downtown Shreveport will be a big benefit for residents.

“It just makes it easier, and it seems more friendly when you take that beverage, your in a acceptable container something that’s not going to break, you walk outside you go to the next location you don’t have to stay in one location and finish that drink.”

In the meeting Liz Swaine and her team discussed making three changes to the parking meter ordinance which would make it easier for people to read. The changes will explain what people should do and not do when parked in a broken meter spot.

They will also make changes to the permit parking only and optional areas and reducing time limits for certain handicap parking spots.

The last thing the committee spoke about was the 340,000 street lights in Shreveport and how in certain areas the lights are out. If a street light is out, report it to SWEPCO using the pole number that’s found on the side of the pole. They say a crew will respond quickly.