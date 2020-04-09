COVID-19 testing site for first responders and healthcare workers opens in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The first mobile drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Louisiana specifically for first responders and medical personnel opened Thursday in Shreveport.

For now, the mobile testing site in the parking lot of the Shreve City Walmart off Shreveport-Barksdale Highway is only for first responders and anyone who works in the medical field, including people who work in nursing homes and personal care assistants.

Individuals being tested perform a self-administered nasal swab in their car with a health care worker observing them. The site does not accept walk-ups and is not open to the general public.

While the site is set up to handle as many as 12 appointments per hour and 200 tests per day, only about 50 were expected to come through on Thursday. More first responders are expected to take advantage of the opportunity to get tested.

“I think it’s a good way for them to also step away from their worksite. and have a place to test kind of a peaceful away from all the craziness that’s going on in the healthcare world right now, with all our first responders, give them away to step away and take care of themselves, check on themselves and make sure they’re doing well,” said Region 7 Public Health Director Dr. Martha Whyte.

First responders and health care professionals who are exhibiting symptoms of the virus and meet medical eligibility can schedule an appointment through QuestDiagnostics’ MyQuest online portal. Quest has also set up a dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719 for questions.

The testing site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week and is expected to remain open as long as there is a need.

While this is the first drive-through site specifically for first-responders, there are currently three community testing sites in Region 7, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. They are:

HealthCARE Express Urgent Care

4526 Northport Blvd, Shreveport

8am-8pm, M-F. 8am-4pm, Sat/Sun

Patients are asked to please call: 318-935-9626 if experiencing fever AND any of the following symptoms: cough, sore throad, shortness of breath. A virtual visit with a provider will be completed, after which patients will be directed to drive through the facility parking lot to be swabbed. Please bring photo ID and insurance card.

Natchitoches Regional Medical Center

CLTCC Natchitoches Campus, 6587 LA-1 Bypass, Natchitoches

10am-12pm, Tues and Thursday

No MD or provider order required. Criteria for Testing – Patient must have fever of 100.4 or other symptom such as: shortness of breath, cough; OR have a high risk condition such as: over 60 year of age, lung disease (COPS, asthma, Chronic Bronchitis), Heart Disease, Hypertension, Diabetes, Immunocompromised. Patient will receive results, whether negative or positive, from one of the designated hospital providers within 2-4 days.

Casse Stonewall Clinic

149 Stonecreek Road, Stonewall, LA

8am-5:15pm, M-F

2 providers on site daily. Patients are asked to call clinic before arriving: 318-775-1014. Bring photo ID and insurance card.

