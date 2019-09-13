Organization holds meeting to help asylum seekers at Bossier Max

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local organization is working to support asylum seekers being held for Immigrations and Customs Enforcment at Bossier Max.

The Shreveport-Bossier Interfaith Immigrant Solidarity Committee met Thursday night at Noel United Methodist Church to dicuss ways they can help detainees

Frances Kelley says members of the group have visited asylum seekers in Bossier Max and have helped them get in contact with family members who are out of the country.

“Seeking asylum is not against the law. A lot of these folks I believe came to the border and asked for asylum which is the proceedure which they are supposed to follow. You should love the stranger like you love yourself.”

We reached out to I.C.E to find out how many detainees at Bossier Max were asylum seekers but they were unavailable for comment.

