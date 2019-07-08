Organzation rally against gun violence in downtown Shreveport

Shreveport, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local organization rally in downtown Shreveport against gun violence.

The group S.A.V.E has the message to “Stop the Killing.”

They’re also registering people to vote and have a petition to help felons have equal job opportunities.

The group says they believe this will decrease crime in Shreveport.

“I’m chaining myself to this pole to let them know that if I can do this, then the least that they can do is actually come out and help us help each other. We’re going to help each other. I’m willing to help. I’m willing to do anything in my power to make any community better and it’s hot you can tell I’m sweating. Ain’t none of this fake,” said activist DeAveon Benjamin.

Benjamin said he plans to stay chained downtown for 24 hours for the cause. The group is looking for at least 2,000 signatures.