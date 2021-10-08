Orlandeaux’s Café moves into former Smith’s Cross Lake Inn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An iconic Shreveport restaurant has moved from Monkhouse Drive to the Old Smith’s Cross Lake Inn.

The family-owned restaurant first opened in 1921 as the Freeman & Harris Café. It later became the Pete Harris Café, then Brother’s Seafood, and now Orlandeaux’s Café.

“So, you imagine the legacy that is transcending here into this community sitting on beautiful Cross Lake,” says councilwoman District A Tabatha Taylor. “To sit at this restaurant is monumental. It’s still going. We’re just passing the tradition on.”

Taylor says when she first got word Orlandeaux’s Café was coming to Lakeshore it was like “turning cartwheels” and that she could not be prouder of African American businesses.

“We are known specifically for the soul and sultriness that we bring to any food that we cook. And just right now how captivating it is to have this business sitting here in this district, sitting along beautiful cross lake.”

She says this will now challenge everyone to “step up your A-game.”

Martez Jones is a loyal customer and says service at Orlandeaux’s has always been great.

“We just feel like family in this place.”

Restaurant-goers are not only loving the new scenery, but they commend the service even more – and of course – the food.

“Just getting in here and sitting down and the food already as always coming out really fast,” said Gabrielle Stevenson. “They expedite the service but they give excellent service on top of this.”

“I come over here every once in a while so this would be on my list to go eat,” said Dan Fabian, who came to visit Shreveport from Jackson, Mississippi.