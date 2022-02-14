SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Business is booming at Orlandeaux’s Cafe at its new location on Cross Lake.

Front house manager Alexandria Jamerson they have seen a huge increase in customers and revenue since the move. People have been making reservations for the last month.

“It’s been a great move here with the locals that are coming in, flooding, first-time people coming to eat with us,” said manager Alexandria Jamerson. “So it’s just been amazing, so we’re excited and geared up for Valentine’s Day.”

An uncle of the owner says the business has been around for nearly 100 years and the restaurant is always busy, with wait times as long as an hour.

“Business has doubled and tripled. You can’t find a parking space, you can’t even get in here, I’m his uncle and I can’t even get in,” said Berne Woods.

Orlandeaux’s is booked for reservations but customers will not be turned away. The restaurant closes at 8 p.m. and reopens at 11 p.m.