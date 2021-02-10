Oschner Health addresses misinformation about COVID-19, vaccine via Facebook live session

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Oschner Health hospital system is using social media in an effort to help the public understand the COVID-19 vaccine and the virus itself, particularly how it is affecting the Black community.

Doctors from Oschner Health held a Facebook live Wednesday answering questions from the public on COVID-19 and the vaccine and attempting to debunk the myths and misinformation.

Co-hosted by co-hosted by Deborah Grimes, system vice president and chief diversity officer, the live session also included experienced physicians Dr. Eboni Price-Haywood, Dr. Katherine Baumgarten and Dr. Victoria Smith discussing COVID-19.

They also shared personal reasons why they received the vaccine and why it’s important for others to get it, as well.

“Having COVID is much higher risk than any of the risk associated with the vaccine, especially with the risk of death from COVID and no risk of death from the vaccine,” said Dr. Victoria Smith, who is the Medical Director at St. Charles Parish Hospital and Primary Care River Region.

Ochsner Health will hold another Facebook live on February 19.