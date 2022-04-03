SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An early morning residential fire in southwest Shreveport claimed the life of a disabled man and left his wife injured, according to the Shreveport Fire Department.

The fire in the single-story home in the 8900 block of Melanie Lane was reported just after 2:30 A.M. Sunday and SFD crews responded immediately.

The Louisiana State Marshal’s Office reported that SFD firefighters learned there were three occupants in the home at the time of the fire. One escaped unharmed, however, a woman was burned in her attempts to save her disabled husband, who unfortunately died in the fire.

An SFD ambulance rushed the wife to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital for treatment of her burns. No injuries to firefighters were reported.

When the Engine 9 fire crew was first to arrive on the scene and reported heavy flames and smoke visible from the front and right side of the single-story home.

It took the efforts of 24 firefighters and eight fire units moments to bring the blaze under control.

But the blaze ravaged the home, which is now uninhabitable. The American Red Cross is assisting survivors are being for their immediate needs.

Shreveport Fire Investigators along with the State Fire Marshall are conducting investigations, which are ongoing.

Anyone who needs a free smoke detector is asked to contact the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 318-673-6740.