Overnight shooting leaves one critical; another in jail, with more arrests expected

NATCHITOCHES, La. - One man is fighting for his life, while another is in custody, after a late-night shooting/stabbing incident Saturday in Natchitoches.

Jeremy Burton, 31, of Natchitoches was identified as a suspect in the incident and taken into custody.

Natchitoches Police responded to a shots-fired call in the 1400 block of Holmes Street just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

When officers and Investigators arrived, they found the victim suffering from two gunshot wounds to the right arm.

The victim was transported to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center where medical staff also discovered multiple stab wounds. Due to the severity of his injuries, the victim then was airlifted to Rapides Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.



Investigators at the scen spoke with witnesses who advised the incident started with subjects fighting. One of the subjects retrieved a gun and shots were fired.



Investigators identified the suspect as Burton, who was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

He was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.



The investigation is ongoing at this time, and though it’s early in the investigation, more arrests are expected. Police say they will release more information as it becomes available.



If anyone has information in reference this case please contact the Natchitoches Police Department directly at (318) 352-8101 or you may contact Detective William Connell of the Natchitoches Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (318) 238-3911.

All calls are confidential.