Overnight storms cause damage across East Texas, SW Arkansas

DEKALB, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Overnight storms leave behind a trail of damage across East Texas and southwest Arkansas.

On Monday high winds knocked down several trees in the City of DeKalb.

According to DeKalb Mayor Lowell Walker, a tree fell on a home at the intersection of Church and Heritage.

Crews are also busy removing debris from Oak and Beck Streets.

Storms also knocked down several trees in Ashdown, AR.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.