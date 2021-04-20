Overton Brooks teams up with SUSLA to offer walk-in COVID vaccine site

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Overton Brooks VA Medical Center has teamed up with Southern University at Shreveport to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans.
In addition to weekly vaccination access, this weekend, Overton Brooks and SUSLA will offer a walk-in location to receive the vaccine:
Southern University at Shreveport
- 3050 Martin Luther King Jr., Dr., Shreveport
- Saturday, April 24 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.
- Walk-ins welcome
All Veterans, their spouses, caregivers, and non-enrolled Veterans are eligible for vaccination. Spouses and caregivers are not required to accompany the Veteran to receive the vaccine.
The Shreveport VA offers the Moderna vaccine. Vaccinations are also available at the main facility and the Monroe Veterans Clinic:
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center
- 510 East Stoner Ave., Shreveport
- Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Saturday & Sunday: 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Walk-ins welcome until 1 p.m.
Monroe Veterans Clinic
- 1691 Bienville Dr., Monroe
- Saturday: 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Walk-ins until noon
Veterans with upcoming scheduled primary care or specialty care appointments may also receive the vaccine at any future appointment.
Spouses and caregivers may accompany their Veterans to receive the vaccine at scheduled appointments or take advantage of Walk-In opportunities.
Vaccine appointments may also be scheduled by the Veteran, who should contact his or her primary care team.
