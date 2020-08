SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is inviting ArkLaTex Veterans to participate in tonight’s virtual town hall meeting.

The event will kick off at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.

Veterans can text questions during the Facebook Live or email them in advance to vhashr_publicaffairs@va.gov.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.