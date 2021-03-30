Overton Brooks to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations this week in Shreveport

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a person receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Mecca, Calif. Scientists say it’s still too early to predict the future of the coronavirus, but many doubt it will ever go away entirely. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be offered to Veterans this week in Shreveport.

Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will provide walk-in vaccinations at the following dates and times:

Thursday, April 1 and Friday, April 2 – from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. – OBVAMC main facility on 510 East Stoner Ave.

Saturday, April 3 – from 8 a.m. until noon – OBVAMC main facility on 510 East Stoner Ave.

No appointment is needed. All enrolled ArkLATex veterans, spouses and caregivers are eligible for the vaccine.

Veterans can get the latest information by calling (318) 990-5820 or they can sign up to receive updates on VA’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage.