Overton Brooks to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations this week in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be offered to Veterans this week in Shreveport.
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will provide walk-in vaccinations at the following dates and times:
- Thursday, April 1 and Friday, April 2 – from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. – OBVAMC main facility on 510 East Stoner Ave.
- Saturday, April 3 – from 8 a.m. until noon – OBVAMC main facility on 510 East Stoner Ave.
No appointment is needed. All enrolled ArkLATex veterans, spouses and caregivers are eligible for the vaccine.
Veterans can get the latest information by calling (318) 990-5820 or they can sign up to receive updates on VA’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage.
