Overton Brooks to open new clinic for women Veterans in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will soon open a new clinic for women Veterans in the ArkLaTex.

The “Women Veterans Health Clinic”, which will open its doors at noon Thursday, May 27, is located on the 3rd Floor of Building 55 at 510 E. Stoner Ave. in Shreveport.

The clinic adds over 7,200 square feet of additional space and is devoted entirely to women’s health care.

There are seven new examination rooms for expanded services, such as gynecology, primary care, telehealth, mental health, and nutrition services.

Medical Center Director Richard Crockett said, “We are very excited that our women Veterans have a place of their own. ArkLaTex women Veterans deserve a health care clinic dedicated to their needs that includes a modern atmosphere expected from the Shreveport VA.”

Currently, the Shreveport VA more than 4,300 women Veterans—an 8.25% increase since the initial 2015 request for a dedicated health clinic for women Veterans.