42 deaths from COVID-19 reported in NWLA; 26 are in Caddo Parish
Overton Brooks VA employee dies from coronavirus

Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A longtime employee at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center has reportedly died from COVID-19 complications.

According to the Overton Brooks VA Center, they will not provide additional information due to privacy concerns.

“Our staff is grieving and sends our deepest condolences to family and friends,” the medical center said in a released statement Tuesday.

“These are incredibly challenging times and the entire Shreveport VA is indebted to everyone who works in our organization during this public health emergency.” 

