Overton Brooks VA in Shreveport works to speed up medication delays

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Reports throughout northwest Louisiana and East Texas say mail delivery systems are experiencing delays in deliveries reaching households, according to Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.

These delays are affecting Veterans who rely on mail delivery for medications. Officials say issues affecting mail delivery are increased package volume, election mail, hurricane season, and the pandemic. Although the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) works to remedy the issue and speed delivery, the Shreveport VA is proactively converting some shipments to the United Parcel Service (UPS).

The medical center says veterans who are experiencing medication delays have the following options to receive partial medication refills (some prescriptions, i.e. controlled substances may require a new prescription from the provider) until the original prescription arrives.

If possible, use the Drive-Thru Pharmacy at the main facility in Shreveport

Contact your Primary Care Physician to use the VA prescription refill service at a local pharmacy near your home (for a seven-day supply). Mention the Heritage Solutions contract.

Although the mail delays can be a significant inconvenience, the pharmacy staff and everyone at the Shreveport VA hospital is committed to the Veterans’ health and well-being. Veterans may call 1-800-863-7441 Ext. 5547 with any problems or questions.

