Overton Brooks VA offering drive-thru flu shots for veterans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As flu season gets underway, the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is offering drive-thru flu shots for veterans.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, veterans may arrive at the main hospital entrance and receive the flu vaccine without ever leaving their vehicle.

There is no charge for the flu shot and veterans are reminded to bring their VA identification card or appropriate identification.

Influenza threatens the health of millions of people each year and all veterans are encouraged to receive the vaccine. Therefore, the hospital hosts a series of drive-thru flu shot clinics.

Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is located at 510 E. Stoner Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71101 and the drive-thru flu shots clinic begins at 8 a.m. and ends at noon.

The hospital also scheduled more drive-thru clinic dates, which are set for Oct. 5 and Oct. 12, from 8 a.m. to noon.

