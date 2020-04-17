Overton Brooks VA offers drive-thru testing site for veterans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center says they are offering COVID-19 drive-thru testing to veterans.

According to Overton Brooks, testing is limited to 100 patients per day, for the near future. They are working to expand this testing capacity.

Testing takes place at the main hospital entrance from 9 a.m.-Noon, and 1-3 p.m., Monday-Friday. The main facility is located at 510 E. Stoner Avenue in Shreveport.

“As testing supplies continue to arrive, it is our desire to have testing available at the Veterans Clinics in Longview, Texarkana, and Monroe in the future,” Overton Brooks said in a news release Friday.

“No date has been established.”

Veterans experiencing COVID-19 symptoms may call 318-990-5000 or 800-644-8370 to speak with their primary care team, who will schedule a time for testing.

Veteran affairs say they are continuing to strongly encourage veterans, staff members, and their families to take everyday precautions to protect against respiratory illnesses caused by COVID-19, the flu, and the common cold, and to follow the guidance of their local and state health care and emergency management officials.

