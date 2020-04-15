Overton Brooks VA set to host Facebook live of town hall meeting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs would like residents to join their Facebook live town hall meeting Thursday, April 16 at 5:00 p.m.
Anyone with questions is urged to email veteran affairs at vhashr_publicaffairs@va.gov.
