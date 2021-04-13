Overton Brooks VA to hold virtual town hall meeting for ArkLaTex Veterans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is holding a virtual town hall meeting this week for Veterans around the ArkLaTex.

According to Overton Brooks, the virtual town hall will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 15.

The meeting will provide future updates, discuss current hospital operations, and address veterans’ questions and concerns related to health care.

Veterans can join by computer or phone using the link below or phone number.

As always, if you have healthcare-related questions or concerns email: vhashr_publicaffairs@va.gov.

Join the ZoomGov Meeting by clicking https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1612484795.

The meeting ID is 161 248 4795. You can also join by phone by calling (646) 828-7666.