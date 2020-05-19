Overton Brooks VA to host hot dog drive-thru for veterans and observe Memorial Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will be hosting a hot dog drive-thru for veterans in honor of Memorial Day.

The hot dog drive-thru is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 22. Overton Brooks says the hot dogs are prepared by the Veterans Canteen Service and will be provided in paper bags with chips and condiments.

Employees passing the food items will wear the correct protective equipment and follow all CDC safety guidelines.

“While it is difficult to conduct a traditional ceremony that appropriately observes Memorial Day, we want all ArkLaTex Veterans to know we remember,” Overton Brooks said in a news release Tuesday.

“We pause to honor the sacrifices that make our freedom possible.”

The American Flag will line their main driveway, and employees will help maintain traffic flow and point vehicles in the right direction.

