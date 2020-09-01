‘Pack the Bus:’ Opportunity to help kids get school supplies offered Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish schools are again joining the Bossier Chamber of Commerce to give Bossier residents the opportunity to help families provide their students with school supplies during this time of economic uncertainty due to the pandemic.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the East Bank District Plaza, 600 Barksdale Blvd.

‘Pack the Bus’ with school supplies is an event to help families who are unable to provide their children with needed supplies for the school year.

NEEDED SUPPLIES:

Spiral notebooks

Composition notebooks

Graph paper

Manila Folders

Kleenex/paper towels

Glue sticks/bottle glue

No.2 pencils

Blue or Black ink pens

Red ink pens

Colored pencils

Washable markers

Crayons

Plastic pencil box or pouch

Cap erasers

Pink erasers

Kids safety scissors

Index Cards 3×5 and 4×6

Backpacks

