‘Pack the Bus:’ Opportunity to help kids get school supplies offered Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish schools are again joining the Bossier Chamber of Commerce to give Bossier residents the opportunity to help families provide their students with school supplies during this time of economic uncertainty due to the pandemic.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the East Bank District Plaza, 600 Barksdale Blvd.
‘Pack the Bus’ with school supplies is an event to help families who are unable to provide their children with needed supplies for the school year.
NEEDED SUPPLIES:
- Spiral notebooks
- Composition notebooks
- Graph paper
- Manila Folders
- Kleenex/paper towels
- Glue sticks/bottle glue
- No.2 pencils
- Blue or Black ink pens
- Red ink pens
- Colored pencils
- Washable markers
- Crayons
- Plastic pencil box or pouch
- Cap erasers
- Pink erasers
- Kids safety scissors
- Index Cards 3×5 and 4×6
- Backpacks
